Hot Bats and Strong Pitching Fuel 9-1 Win

Beloit, WI - Returning from a three-game road trip and in their last series before the All-Star break, the Beloit Snappers (32-35) ratcheted up their offense in a 9-1 victory over the Clinton LumberKings (37-31) in front of 1,087 fans at Pohlman Field.

Second-year man and No. 6 overall pick in last year's draft Austin Beck led the charge. He went 4-for-5 at the plate, driving in two runs on a double in the fourth inning and scoring three separate times as well. For Beck, it was his second four-hit performance of the season and his career, while also notching his team-leading 19th multi-hit game for the Snappers this season.

Logan Farrar got it started with a bases loaded single that plated two in the first inning. In the third, Jordan Devencenzi scored from third to put the score to 3-0.

Alongside Beck's two-RBI double, Hunter Hargrove singled to center field to score Beck and the three-spot in the fourth blew open the lead to 6-0.

JaVon Shelby hit his first home run of the season, a two-run shot to left field that also plated the newest Snapper Ryan Gridley. For Shelby it was his best game thus far as a Snapper this season, going 2-for-4 with zero strikeouts.

The lone run for the Lumber Kings came on a hit-by-pitch to Greifer Andrade in the eighth inning with the bases loaded with Heath Bowers pitching. It made the score 8-1, but the Snappers got their eight-run lead right back on a Hargrove sac fly in the home half of the eight to make the final score at 9-1.

Not to be forgotten was the stellar pitching performance from All-Star Xavier Altamirano. Altamirano went six innings of scoreless baseball, just one walk and six strikeouts. His picked up his seventh quality start in his fourth win of the season.

Ty Damron pitched 1.1 innings and Heath Bowers closed out the final 1.2 innings to finish off the game. Bowers allowed the hit-by-pitch but the run was charged to Damron.

Farrar's single in the first inning extended his career-high hitting streak to 14 games. Over the streak, he is hitting .310 with nine RBI, five runs and 13 hits.

The Snappers have now hit at least one extra-base hit in 45 of the last 48 games.

Game two of this three-game series will resume Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. On the mound for the Snappers will be left-hander Jared Poché (2-4, 3.65). The LumberKings will send right-hander Ryne Inman (3-4, 5.27).

Saturday night is Rock Energy night and the second fireworks show of the season after the game, presented Rock Energy and the fireworks performance by Melrose Pyrotechnics. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for a pregame concert by Denny Diamond.

