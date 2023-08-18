Lovin Notches Second Straight Win as Spikes Top First-Place Black Bears, 6-4

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.- Xander Lovin scattered six hits over five one-run innings to earn his second straight victory, andRyan Guardino's two-run double in the fourth helped break the game open as the State College Spikes defeated the West Virginia Black Bears, the team holding first place in the Major League Baseball Draft League's second-half standings, 6-4, on Friday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Lovin (3-0) walked a tightrope after allowing a first-inning solo homer toPatrick Lee, his second of the year. The right-hander allowed two hits in the second, but saw a runner caught stealing and a double play get him out of the frame. Lovin then loaded the bases with one out in the third before a strikeout and a groundball fielder's choice up the middle again doused the threat.

The Spikes (16-18 2nd Half) then backed up their starter with offense, beginning with reigning MLB Draft League Player of the WeekZac Vooletich's triple in the first, followed byBraedon Blackford's sacrifice fly to center field.

In the fifth,Brennen Dorighi singled andLuis Aviles followed with a double down the left-field line to set the table for Guardino's double to the gap that gave the Spikes a 3-1 lead. Vooletich singled in Guardino two batters later to extend the margin to 4-1.

Josh Lesliethen manufactured a run with a one-out single, a stolen base, and a rare two-base advance on a wild pitch by former Spike and new Black Bears (23-11 2nd Half) pitcherTristen Hudson.

Following a three-run outburst from West Virginia in the seventh,Carlos Contrera stacked on another tally with an RBI groundout in the bottom half of the inning to complete the scoring.

Lovin hit one batter while striking out five in his winning effort.Ty Buckner(6) pitched a scoreless ninth inning to record the save.

Vooletich's 2-for-4 game marked his ninth multi-hit game in his 19th appearance for the Spikes.

West Virginia starterTrey Cruz(1-1) took the loss after giving up four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five batters over five innings.

Saturday, the Spikes and Black Bears meet for the middle game of their three-game weekend series. Right-handerJackson Lindley(0-1) gets the ball for State College to face West Virginia right-handerBrooks Garrett(2-2) in the 6:35 p.m. matchup.

