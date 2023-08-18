Crosscutters Topped by Scrappers

The Williamsport Crosscutters fell behind early and could never mount the comeback as they fall to the Mahoning Valley Scrappers 8-4.

Three Cutters collected multiple hits in the ballgame. Adam Becker went 2-4 with a walk. Isaiah Byars went 2-4 with and scored a run. Ben MacNaughton also went 2-4 with a run. Brayland Skinner went 1-4 and added two runs scored.

Jake Norris started for the Cutters and went four innings allowing six runs on five hits, five walks and struck out one. Norris would suffer the loss on the mound, his second loss of the season. Noah Robinson allowed one run in his inning of work along no hits, a walk, and a strikeout. Mitchell Scott threw two innings allowing a run on one hit along with a walk and a strikeout. Kaleb Sophy threw a scoreless inning where he allowed a hit and walk but collected a strikeout.

WP: Dylan Sabia (1-4)LP: Jake Norris (0-2)SV: N/A

Crosscutters Record: 14-19

Next Game: Saturday, August 19th, 2023, at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Next Home Game/Promotion: Thursday August 24th, 2023, vs State College, 6:35 p.m.

Bases Loaded Pin Giveaway, Belly Buster XXIII, Thirsty Thursday, Thank-You Thursday

