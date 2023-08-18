Sosa's Great Night Overshadowed in Shutout Loss

FREDERICK, MD - Henry Sosa and Jesse Remington tossed a phenomenal pitcher's duel on Friday night, but a pair of timely Ferryhawk homers were enough to push Staten Island to a 2-0 win in the series opener.

Henry Sosa, in his Nymeo Field debut, cruised for the Ghost Hounds through the first six innings. This included stranding the bases loaded in the sixth inning by striking out Jack Elliot.

But after Sosa retired the first two of the seventh inning, Noah Fisher hit a solo home run that put Staten Island up 1-0. After a 13-pitch battle, Sosa got Ricardo Cespedes swinging to end the seventh, and end his night with seven strikeouts.

Angel Aguilar led off the eighth with a solo home run off of new pitcher Max Povse. Povse retired the next three in order, and Victor Capellan pitched a scoreless ninth.

The Ghost Hounds, however, stranded nine on base for the night, and were hitless with runners in scoring position.

They will look to rebound on Saturday when righty Dustin Beggs takes the mound for a 6 PM start.

