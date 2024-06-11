Louisville Juneteenth Festival Announces Entertainment Plans for Lynn Family Stadium Event

National recording artist and Louisville native Marzz will headline the fifth annual Louisville Juneteenth Festival on Saturday at Lynn Family Stadium, the event organizers announced Tuesday.

Marzz will also be joined on stage by Sean Clay and Friends and Daria Raymore. The festival will be hosted this year by former Miss Kentucky and Emmy Award-winning journalist Monica Hardin alongside Aprile Hearne and Thee Mario.

Kentucky's official Juneteenth event, which follows Racing Louisville FC's 12 p.m. nationally televised game at the stadium, runs until 11 p.m., commemorating the heritage and legacy of African Americans with a cultural extravaganza featuring mouthwatering food and soulful live music. All ages are welcome, with kid zone bouncy houses and a foam pit for children.

Tickets are on sale now at LouisvilleJuneteenthFest.com - $10 for adults and free for kids 12 years and under. For regular updates on the event, follow the festival's social media accounts @louisvillejunteenthfest.

For the first time, in collaboration with sustainability partner "Gradible," the Louisville Juneteenth Festival will be implementing a reusable cup program with "Cup Zero" and a food waste diversion program with the app "GO See the city" as a part of the event's commitment to improving social and environmental impact.

The festival supports more than 100 minority businesses and expects attendance of more than 10,000. Everybody Counts and the Kentucky Cabinet of Education and Labor are the event's Diamond Partners, joining Churchill Downs Incorporated and Lynn Family Stadium, the Juneteenth Festival's Platinum Partners.

