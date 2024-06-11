Phoenix Rising FC Brings Back $1 Beer Night

June 11, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

PHOENIX, Arizona - Phoenix Rising FC will host its first $1 Beer Night of the 2024 season at Phoenix Rising Stadium on Saturday, June 22, in combination with its annual Pride Night match, the club announced today. The match will also be broadcast live nationally on ESPN2 beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Presented by Circle K, the game will be a rematch of the 2023 USL Championship Final vs. Charleston Battery, which Phoenix won, 3-2, in kicks from the mark following a 1-1 draw after 120 minutes in South Carolina.

In addition to $1 Modelos, fans can secure a ticket for the match starting at just $15 and take part in several inclusivity initiatives featuring local nonprofits:

ONE Community is a coalition of socially responsible businesses, organizations and individuals who are moving diversity, inclusion, equity and equality forward for all Arizonans. The nonprofit will be providing information on voter registration at the match. Fans are encouraged to stop by one of their booths to obtain a commemorative June 22 match poster and write in why voting is important to them. During the hydration break of the first half (20-30 minute), fans will be asked to hold up their signs to create a photo op for ONE Community.

Phoenix Rising midfielder JP Scearce and assistant coach Darnell King were featured in a promo video for YourVoteIsYourVoice.com, which was created by ONE Community to assist citizens in learning how to register to vote.

One-in-Ten, a local nonprofit looking to create a world where all LGBTQIA youth and young adults are embraced for who they are, will be attending the June 22 match on behalf of Waymo, a mutual partner of One-in-Team and Rising. Members of the One-in-Ten community will also be featured in a video to educate Rising fans on the significance of pride month to LGBTQ+ youth.

Phoenix Rising winger Gabi Torres attended PHX Pride's Rainbows Festival earlier this year to support the nonprofit, show off the 2023 USL Championship trophy onstage and sign autographs at the Waymo tent. Fundraiser links that give a portion of all tickets sold were distributed to PHX Pride, ONE Community and One-in-Ten earlier this year as a way to raise money for these vital community organizations.

The Phoenix Gay Men's Choir sang the national anthem to promote the club's Pride Night match on May 18.

Raul Sanchez, a native Arizonian, a 10-year and three-time combat veteran and one half of the first gay couple married in the City of Phoenix will sing the national anthem on June 22. This will be the third time Sanchez sings the anthem for Phoenix Rising's Pride Night. He is a respected leader in the LGBTQIA community that has served six years as the Volunteer Chairman at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

