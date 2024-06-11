Danny Vitiello Earns Third Consecutive Save of the Week Nomination

June 11, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento, Calif. - Today, the USL Championship announced that Republic FC goalkeeper Danny Vitiello's 78th minute penalty save against Monterey Bay F.C. on June 8 has been nominated for Week 14 Save of the Week. The nomination marks the third consecutive week Vitiello has been included in the fan poll. Voting is open now at USLChampionship.com through Friday, June 14 at 9:00 a.m. PT.

After a foul went against Sacramento in the penalty area, Vitiello stepped to the line with Monterey Bay's Tristan Traeger at the spot for a penalty kick. The reigning Goalkeeper of the Year was able to get a foot on the ball to send it away, his sixth career penalty save. The stop was one of four saves he made on the evening as he recorded his sixth clean sheet of the season - the most of any goalkeeper in USL Championship - and his club's second shutout in three games.

Vitiello has now been nominated for the league's weekly top stop in three straight weeks. He won the poll in each of the last two weeks for stellar saves vs. Birmingham Legion FC and the Tampa Bay Rowdies. It was his second time winning consecutive polls after taking the Week 4 and Week 5 votes earlier this season. Vitiello has already earned league honors this week, being selected for Team of the Week alongside teammate Kieran Phillips.

