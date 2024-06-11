San Antonio FC Midfielder Jorge Hernandez Named to USL Championship Team of the Week
June 11, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC News Release
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC midfielder Jorge Hernandez has been named to the USL Championship Team of the Week after scoring his first goal of the season Saturday at FC Tulsa.
In addition to the score, Hernandez added six shots and 17 recoveries over SAFC's two Week 14 matches while winning three of four tackles. The midfielder also created eight chances, leading USL Championship this season with 41.
The Team of the Week nod is Hernandez's team-leading fifth of the year, bringing SAFC's total this season to 10.
Hernandez and the squad return to action this Saturday on the road against Indy Eleven. The match is set to kick off at 6:00 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on ESPN+ and Bally Sports Southwest. This season is presented by Toyota.
USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 14
GK - Danny Vitiello, Sacramento Republic FC
D - Memo Diaz, Oakland Roots SC
D - Sean Totsch, Louisville City FC
D - Owen Damm, FC Tulsa
M - Diogo Pacheco, FC Tulsa
M - Valentin Noël, Las Vegas Lights FC
M - Maxi Rodriguez, Detroit City FC
M - Jorge Hernandez, San Antonio FC
F - Ben Morris, Detroit City FC
F - Dariusz Formella, Phoenix Rising FC
F - Khori Bennett, Las Vegas Lights FC
Coach - Dennis Sanchez, Las Vegas Lights FC
Bench: Tim Syrel (OAK), Chris Gloster (NM), Carson Vom Steeg (MEM), Gennaro Nigro (LV), Jeciel Cedeño (OAK), Aiden McFadden (LOU), Kieran Phillips (SAC)
