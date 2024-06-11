Midweek Matchup vs. Rhode Island Gives Memphis Opportunity for Attack

June 11, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Just two points separate Memphis 901 FC, currently sitting at No. 8, and a top-3 spot in the USL Championship Western Conference

Undefeated in six of their last seven matches, the Beale Street Boys have settled into their identity of relentless attack and timely, measured defending. The midfield pairing of Emerson Hyndman and Zac Duncan connects the back line to the fearsome attack including Bruno Lapa, Dylan Borczak, Luiz Fernando and USLC Player of the Month nominee Marlon at the top of the formation.

Memphis has poured in 45 shots in the last two outings with one goal to show after running into two standout performances from opposing goalkeepers.

Last time out, 901 FC forced five saves from Christian Herrera on six shots on goal as they were denied the comeback three points despite dominating play for 80 minutes.

"The response from the team was first class," said Head Coach Stephen Glass, "Any time you've got a team that responds like that to adversity, you're in a good position. We were pleased with the overall performance, disappointed to only get a point. But it speaks to the quality of the team."

Rhode Island sits at No. 11 in the Eastern Conference in their first year of USL Championship competition at 1-4-8. The club will be hungry for a result to snap their current seven-match winless streak.

They'll look to use the quick turnaround for the midweek matchup to quell the sting of a 2-0 loss to Detroit City FC at home last time out.

Kickoff for the match is set for 7 p.m. CT at AutoZone Park. Fans can get tickets on the club's official ticket page.

