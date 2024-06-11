Republic FC's Kieran Phillips, Danny Vitiello Named to USL Championship Team of the Week

June 11, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento, Calif. - Today, USL Championship announced that Republic FC Goalkeeper Danny Vitiello has been named to the Week 14 Team of the Week, and striker Kieran Phillips has been named to Team of the Week Bench for their performance in the club's 2-0 win over NorCal rival Monterey Bay F.C. on June 8.

Vitiello recorded four saves in the victory to record his league-leading sixth clean sheet of the season. Just before the break, a diving effort denied Rafael Baca from distance to keep the score level going into halftime. With 12 minutes to go in the match, he denied a penalty taken by Monterey Bay's Tristan Traeger to keep Sacramento's shutout intact - the sixth penalty save of his career and first since 2022.

Phillips tallied his fifth goal in seven games since joining Republic FC in April. Just out of halftime, the Englishman ran onto a through pass from Damià Viader and chipped it over the goalkeeper with a clinical finish for the eventual game-winner. In addition to his score, Phillips tallied three shots with three on target for the match and completed 13 of 14 passes - including a perfect 10-of-10 in the final third of the pitch.

This is Vitiello's first selection to Team of the Week this season and Phillips' second. Vitiello has earned league recognition in each of the past two weeks, taking home Save of the Week honors in back-to-back weeks for stops against Birmingham Legion FC on May 25 and the Tampa Bay Rowdies on June 1. Phillips previously earned a selection to the league's weekly top squad after scoring a brace in his home debut on April 27 against Loudoun United FC at Heart Health Park.

Republic FC will next face off with its second regional rival in as many weeks as Oakland Roots SC makes its way to Heart Health Park. Through three seasons, Sacramento has dominated the series with five wins, while Oakland has claimed one victory. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. and tickets to the match are available now at SacRepublicFC.com/tickets. The match will also be broadcast live in English and Spanish on FOX40 and Antenna TV 40.2, as well as streaming on FOX40.com, through the FOX40 News mobile app, and on ESPN+.

Fans looking for a fun pre-game opportunity can purchase tickets for Brewfest, a 21+ event that celebrates the region's thriving brewing community. From a commemorative mini stein to unlimited tastings from dozens of breweries, live music, and more - there's something for everyone. Brewfest tickets include entry to a special area at Heart Health Park as well as seats for the match against Oakland. For more information, visit SacRepublicFC.com/Brewfest.

