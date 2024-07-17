LouCity Signs Veteran Defender Dia to New Contract

July 17, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC News Release









Louisville City FC defender Amadou Dia

(Louisville City FC, Credit: Connor Cunningham) Louisville City FC defender Amadou Dia(Louisville City FC, Credit: Connor Cunningham)

Louisville City FC and defender Amadou Dia have agreed to a new contract, it was announced Wednesday, keeping a veteran locker room leader in purple.

The 31-year-old Dia is amid his third season with LouCity, where upon arriving in 2022 he played a key role in guiding the club to the USL Championship Final.

Terms of Dia's new deal, which is pending league and federation approval, were not disclosed.

"Amadou has provided us great leadership this year on and off the field," said LouCity coach Danny Cruz. "A team is built by having a group of individuals who are willing to push toward one common goal. Amadou has been a leading voice off the field for our group, and that for me is just as important of a role as the ones on the field. He is a player that we have complete trust in, and he continues to show us every day why he is so important to this group. He has earned this new contract, and I am looking forward to continuing our work together."

Dia joined LouCity after two seasons (2020-2021) with Major League Soccer's Sporting Kansas City and three (2017-2019) at the USL Championship's Phoenix Rising FC, where he started against City in another title game back in 2018.

The French-born outside back, who went on to play at Clemson University, had a sensational debut campaign in purple, leading the club with eight assists. In 2023, Dia was one of two City players with at least three assists in more than 1,900 minutes played despite seeing his season cut short due to injury.

"Louisville has been No. 1 at everything it does from the beginning," Dia said. "I'm excited to help the club keep growing and stay at the top."

Dia continues to feature this season in LouCity's rotation of wing backs with the boys in purple holding first place on the USL Championship's Eastern Conference table. Next up, City hosts Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at 8 p.m. Friday inside Lynn Family Stadium.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.