Indy Eleven's Stremlaw Named to IBJ Media Indiana 250 List of Influential Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS - IBJ Media on Wednesday released its third annual Indiana 250, a list of the state's most influential and impactful business and community leaders, representing public and private companies, law firms, universities, not-for-profits, government and community organizations.

Greg Stremlaw, the President & CEO of Indy Sports & Entertainment and Indy Eleven Professional Soccer joined the list in the sports category.

"I am honored and humbled to be recognized alongside so many influential names across Indiana, and especially within the state's sports landscape, on this year's 250 list," Stremlaw said. "A top mission of Indy Eleven has always been to grow the game of soccer and make it more accessible for players and fans of all ages. Aligning our goals with the greater Indianapolis community and across the Hoosier State has also allowed us to contribute to the goal of making Indy a top-ranked sports city across the country."

Stremlaw's leadership in helping Grand Park Sports & Entertainment win the bid to manage and operate the Grand Park Sports Campus; leading Indy Eleven's W League team that won a national championship; helping to secure a new top-tier professional women's soccer team for Indianapolis; and his recent selection as President of the Year for the United Soccer League were part of the reasons for his selection to this year's esteemed list in the sports category.

This year's list in the sports category includes Indiana Fever sensation Caitlin Clark, who is drawing tens of thousands more fans to the WNBA, as well as prolific sports names such as Jim Irsay (owner of the Indianapolis Colts); Herb Simon (owner of the Indianapolis Pacers); and Mark Miles (CEO of IndyCar & Penske Entertainment).

"It's hard to choose just 250 people from among the thousands who work every day to make Indiana a better place to live and to work," said IBJ Media CEO Nate Feltman. "But we believe the people on the Indiana 250 list are especially worthy of distinction. They are thinking big and driving change."

In addition to Stremlaw, Indy Eleven was well represented with Ersal Ozdemir, Indy Eleven's owner, who made the list for the third consecutive year in the 'Real Estate, Retail and Construction' category as the Chairman & Owner of the Keystone Group.

The list also includes Hoosiers who are making an impact through health care, law, philanthropy, government agencies, not-for-profit and civic leadership, as well as arts and entertainment.

"Creating this list is always inspiring because the people on it have so much passion for our communities and our state," Feltman said. "One of our goals with the list is to make sure that we recognize people from across Indiana and from diverse industries and then make connections among them for the betterment of all Hoosiers."

The Indiana 250 will be celebrated at an exclusive reception featuring remarks by Vice President Mike Pence on July 17. For more information on selection criteria and a complete list of honorees, click here: Indiana250.com.

