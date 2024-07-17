El Dorado Hills SC's James Thum Honored as July Youth Coach of the Month

Before kickoff at Saturday's match vs. North Carolina FC, Republic FC continued its support of the region's youth soccer community alongside Youth Club Partner El Dorado Hills SC. EDHSC coach James Thum was honored as the club's July Coach of the Month for his incredible dedication to the club, spanning two decades.

"James exemplifies our core value of discipline through his unwavering focus on fundamentals. His coaching philosophy prioritizes developing the correct skills in his players, rather than merely chasing victories. This approach not only shapes proficient athletes but also fosters a love for the game." says President of EDHSC Trevor Holton

Starting as a volunteer, he led numerous successful teams to play at high levels, and now continues his legacy as a paid coach and trainer. James has been an invaluable asset to EDHSC.

"His integrity is deeply appreciated by players, families, and staff alike. James Thum is a true role model, and we are honored to celebrate his contributions to our club."

Partnered with Republic FC, EDHSC looks to continue advancing player development at various levels of youth soccer and grow the game while fostering a love for soccer across Northern California.

