Preview: Rising Hosts El Paso, Friday at 8 PM

Phoenix Rising FC (5-7-6) hosts El Paso Locomotive FC (3-12-3) in the club's only July home match at 38th St/Washington this Friday at 8 p.m. Looking to harness the energy of a $1 Beer Night, Phoenix aims to rebound from a two-game away skid against a Locomotive FC side that is 1-4-1 in its last six games.

Rising is coming off a bye week. It last played San Antonio to a 2-1 decision away on July 6. Earlier today it was bolstered by the addition of midfielder Charlie Dennis, a 2023 USL Championship All-League selection, who came over in a transfer from Tampa Bay Rowdies.

Dennis, a 6-2 midfielder, has created two chances per appearance this season despite playing just over 500 minutes for the Rowdies. Dennis arrived in Phoenix on Tuesday and trained for the first time with Rising on Wednesday morning. He is eligible for selection vs. El Paso on Friday.

Phoenix and El Paso played to a 1-1 draw in El Paso just over a month ago. Since then, El Paso has lost three straight while Phoenix has gone 0-2-1.

Despite the midseason dip, Phoenix looked strong in its last home game - a 0-0 draw in a rematch of the 2023 USL Championship Final vs. Charleston on June 22. Phoenix outshot Charleston 12-8 in that game while Rocco Rios Novo collected his fourth shutout by making four saves.

