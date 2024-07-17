Phoenix Rising FC Signs Midfielder Charlie Dennis

July 17, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







Phoenix Rising FC has signed midfielder Charlie Dennis for an undisclosed transfer fee from the Tampa Bay Rowdies, the club announced today.

"I am really excited to be joining Phoenix," said Dennis. "I am looking forward to meeting former teammates, the coaching staff and the front office. As one door closes, another opens... I am excited for the opportunity to prove myself with Phoenix Rising."

Pending league and federation approval, Dennis is eligible to play immediately after signing a new multi-year contract with Phoenix Rising this week. A 2023 USL Championship All-League selection, Dennis led the Rowdies with 64 chances created last season - good for third in the league's regular season. He recorded 11 goals and three assists while winning 71.4 percent of tackles and making 150 recoveries in a career-best campaign.

A native of Brighton, England, Dennis currently ranks second in chances created for the Tampa Bay Rowdies despite playing just over 500 minutes this season. The newest member of Rising's squad will be introduced to the media at tomorrow's availability session at 11:15 a.m. at Phoenix Rising Stadium.

"Dennis is an experienced and proven player at the USL level," said Phoenix Rising Interim Head Coach Diego Gomez. "He is a box-to-box midfielder that can help in buildup and also provide aggressive coverage defensively. He can score goals and create chances. I am very excited to work with him."

Acquired by Tampa Bay ahead of the 2023 season, Dennis has 12 goals, four assists and 92 chances created in two seasons with the Rowdies. He played one year with Oakland Roots in 2022 before switching coasts. While in Oakland, Dennis scored four goals and had two assists.

Dennis began his pro career in USL League One, recording 12 goals and 17 assists in 67 regular season appearances with South Georgia Tormenta FC and FC Tucson. He played two seasons of collegiate soccer for Palm Beach Atlantic University after spending his youth career with English side Southampton FC.

Transaction: Phoenix Rising FC Signs Charlie Dennis

Name: Charlies Dennis

No. 12

Position: Midfielder

DOB: September 28. 1995 (28)

Born: Brighton, England

Former Club: Tampa Bay Rowdies

Height: 6-2

Weight: 181

