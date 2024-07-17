Rowdies Transfer Charlie Dennis to Phoenix Rising FC

July 17, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced today the club has reached a transfer agreement to send midfielder Charlie Dennis to USL Championship side Phoenix Rising FC, pending league and federation approval. Per club policy, the terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Dennis leaves Tampa Bay after 18 months with the club. The midfielder joined the Rowdies ahead of the 2023 season after one season with Oakland Roots SC in the Western Conference. Dennis had a standout first season with the Rowdies, scoring 11 goals and providing three assists across the 2023 regular season. He earned a spot on the 2023 USL Championship All-League First Team, alongside teammate Cal Jennings. The Englishman has one goal and one assist across 13 league appearances in 2024.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.