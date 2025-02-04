LouCity Signs Academy Product Moguel Jr. to New Contract

Louisville City FC midfielder Carlos Moguel Jr.

Louisville City FC has agreed to terms on a new multi-year contract with midfielder Carlos Moguel Jr.

From nearby Shelbyville, Kentucky, the 21-year-old has tallied 47 USL Championship appearances since graduating from the LouCity Academy. Terms of Moguel Jr.'s deal, which is pending league and federation approval, were not disclosed.

"We are proud to extend Carlos here at Louisville City," said coach Danny Cruz. "I believe he has a very bright future, and I am looking forward to seeing how he continues to develop here. He has come in this season hungry for more. I'm confident that we'll see another level from him for years to come."

Moguel Jr. attended Martha Layne Collins High School while emerging as a top local soccer prospect, eventually becoming the third-ever LouCity Academy player to sign a professional deal in September of 2021.

While he missed much of the 2024 season due to injury, Moguel Jr.'s minutes had steadily climbed to that point. He started all three of LouCity's playoff games in 2023, providing a game-tying assist in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinal round. And in 2022, he drilled a critical penalty kick as LouCity rallied to advance from the conference semifinal round.

"I'm proud to extend my time here at Louisville City where teammates, coaches and staff truly feel like family," Moguel Jr. said. "I've received great support from the club on and off the field going back to my days in the academy. As a result, I'm approaching the 2025 season extremely motivated. I carry so much gratitude for my hometown and this organization and will do everything I can to bring another championship to Louisville."

Moguel Jr. will slot into a talented midfield as the 2025 season opens in March. While fellow academy grad Elijah Wynder departed on a transfer to LA Galaxy, league Player of the Year finalist Taylor Davila returns. LouCity also moved this winter to bring in veteran Kevon Lambert on loan and sign young midfielder Zach Duncan.

City again carries high expectations after last year raising its first USL Championship Players' Shield - awarded for a regular season title - and earning the league's top playoff seed. Season, group and premium tickets are available now at LouCity.com. Fans can also call (502) LOU-CITY during regular business hours to reach a ticket representative.

About Louisville City FC: Since its first season in 2015, LouCity is the most successful club in the United Soccer League, with four Eastern Conference titles and two USL Championship trophies. The club is regularly among the USL Championship's leaders in attendance, averaging about 10,000 fans per game at Lynn Family Stadium, the world-class facility LouCity shares with sister club Racing Louisville FC. The two professional teams are owned by Soccer Holdings, LLC, which oversees the LouCity & Racing Academy, with more than 1,500 school-aged children across three counties, and the charitable LouCity & Racing Foundation.

