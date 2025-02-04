Indy Eleven Brings Back Goalkeeper Hunter Sulte on Loan from Portland Timbers

Indianapolis - Indy Eleven has acquired goalkeeper Hunter Sulte on loan from MLS-side Portland Timbers for the second consecutive season, pending league and federation approval. Per club policy, terms of the deal will not be disclosed.

The 22-year-old Sulte began his Boys in Blue career in incredible fashion with a 10-match unbeaten streak (9-0-1) in all competitions from April 20 through June 15, 2024. The 6'7 Sulte recorded five clean sheets in that run, including consecutive shutouts in his first two Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup games.

The Anchorage, Alaska, native earned USL Championship "Team of the Week" honors on June 15 after back-to-back clean sheets against Birmingham Legion FC and San Antonio FC. Later in the season, Sulte again posted shutouts in consecutive USLC matches at Loudoun United and Detroit City FC, resulting in "Team of the Week" recognition on October 15.

In 2024, Sulte tied for 10th in the USLC in clean sheets (10) and he tied for 15th in saves (77), making a season-high seven vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies. He earned "Save of the Week" accolades four times (6/18, 7/16, 8/13, and 10/8).

Starting 26 of the team's last 28 games, Sulte finished the regular season with a 12-6-8 record in goal. In U.S. Open Cup action, he finished 3-1 with clean sheets vs. San Antonio (saving a PK) and Detroit City FC, a 2-1 victory at MLS-side Atlanta United, and a penalty kick save in the Semi-finals at Sporting Kansas City.

Sulte is third on the Indy Eleven all-time USL list in save percentage (70.2%), tied for fourth in clean sheets (9), and sixth in regular-season saves (73).

At Portland, Sulte has three career appearances, logging two starts and 202 minutes played. He made his MLS debut on May 1, 2021, against FC Dallas and recorded his first win on April 27, 2023, against Orange County in a Third-Round match of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Sulte became the second youngest goalkeeper to start in a league match at age 19 after signing a Homegrown Player Contract with the Timbers in 2021.

Under first-year coach Sean McAuley, Indy Eleven hosted its first USL Championship home playoff game since 2019 on November 3 after earning the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. The Boys in Blue also advanced to the semifinals of the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup with four victories, including a 2-1 win at MLS side Atlanta United.

Indy Eleven Roster (2/4/25)

Goalkeepers (4): Reice Charles-Cook, ^Ryan Hunsucker, Antony Siaha, Hunter Sulte

Defenders (8): Pat Hogan, ^Maverick McCoy, James Musa, Josh O'Brien, Ben Ofeimu, Bruno Rendon, Aedan Stanley, Hayden White

Midfielders (7): Jack Blake, Oliver Brynéus, Cam Lindley, James Murphy, Logan Neidlinger, Aodhan Quinn, Brem Soumaoro

Forwards (5): Elvis Amoh, Elliot Collier, Maalique Foster, Edward Kizza, Romario Williams

^USL Academy Contract

