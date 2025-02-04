El Paso Locomotive FC Announce 2025 Theme Night Schedule

February 4, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC has announced 17 theme nights for home matches at Southwest University Park during the 2025 USL Championship regular season, including the return of several fan favorites and the introduction of new themes and activations.

The Locomotive season begins Saturday, March 8 at 7 p.m. for the 2025 Home Opener, presented by Southwest University, to welcome fans back to Southwest University Park as the Locos play host to the defending champions Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.

For fans interested in attending Locomotive's theme nights and celebrations, individual tickets are available for purchase now at eplocomotivefc.com/tickets. Season Ticket Memberships for the 2025 season are also available and can be secured online at eplocomotivefc.com/seasontickets or by calling (915) 235-GOAL and texting (915) 666-2005.

This year's promotional slate lines up some of El Paso's biggest rivals on holiday weekends, with the Locos set to host Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday, March 15 for St. Patrick's Day, New Mexico United on Saturday, May 3rd for Cinco de Mayo and San Antonio FC on Friday, July 4th for Independence Day.

Fan favorite theme nights such as Pride Night, Christmas in July, Pups at the Pitch, Noche de Locos and Fan Appreciation Night also make their returns for 2025. As for what's new, Locomotive is excited to offer fans fun promotions such as National Beer Day, 90's Night and Harry Potter Night.

Mother's Day, Back to School Night, First Responder's Night, Kickin' Cancer Night and Ozzy's Birthday make up the rest of the 2025 theme night schedule.

Giveaways and activations for theme nights will be announced at a later date.

2025 EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC THEME NIGHT SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Theme Night

Saturday, March 8 Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Home Opener presented by Southwest University

Saturday, March 15 Phoenix Rising FC St. Patrick's Day

Saturday, April 5 Lexington SC National Beer Night

Saturday, May 3 New Mexico United Cinco De Mayo

Friday, May 16 Indy Eleven Mother's Day

Saturday, May 31 Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC 90's Night

Saturday, June 14 Orange County SC Pride Night

Friday, July 4 San Antonio FC Independence Day

Saturday, July 19 Phoenix Rising FC Christmas in July presented by GECU

Saturday, August 2 Las Vegas Lights FC Back to School Night

Saturday, August 16 Monterey Bay F.C. First Responders Night

Saturday, August 23 Sacramento Republic FC Harry Potter Night

Saturday, September 6 Loudoun United FC Pups at the Pitch

Saturday, September 20 Charleston Battery Noche de Locos

Saturday, September 27 Rhode Island FC Kickin' Cancer Night presented by Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso

Wednesday, October 1 Oakland Roots SC Ozzy's Birthday

Saturday, October 18 FC Tulsa Fan Appreciation Night presented by Estrella Jalisco

