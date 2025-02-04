North Carolina FC Signs Defender Patrick Burner

February 4, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

North Carolina FC News Release







CARY, N.C. - North Carolina FC has signed defender Patrick Burner to a two-year contract through the 2026 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval.

"First, I am happy to sign and happy to be a part of the organization. I can bring something to the team. This is a new experience for me in the United States. I can't wait to start playing in the USL and to help North Carolina win," Burner said.

Burner has nine seasons of professional experience, splitting his time in between the different divisions in France including 78 appearances in the top division. Burner spent time with OGC Nice's first and second teams, as well as Nîmes Olympique.

"We are very excited to add Patrick to our team. He has high quality experience at the highest level in France, as well as internationally with Martinique. He is a two-sided player that is effective on both sides of the ball. We're looking forward to his addition to the group," NCFC Head Coach and Sporting Director John Bradford said.

During his time in Ligue 1, France's top division, with Nice and Nîmes, Burner made 78 appearances, scoring one goal, and adding two assists. He also made six appearances in the UEFA Europa League and one appearance in UEFA Champions League qualifiers.

As a member of the Martinique national team, Burner has scored four goals in 15 caps.

North Carolina FC will open the 2025 USL Championship regular season against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds on Saturday, March 8 at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. Season tickets for the 2025 season are available now.

