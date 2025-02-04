Republic FC and Capital Black Chamber of Commerce Celebrate Black History Month with Annual Scholarship

February 4, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Ahead of its 12th season, Republic FC will kick off the annual Indomitable Scholar series by teaming up with the Capital Black Chamber of Commerce (formerly the Sacramento Black Chamber of Commerce) to invest in the region's next generation of leaders. The partners are now accepting applications at SacRepublicFC.com/Scholarship for a $1,000 scholarship to be awarded to a qualified and deserving student in Sacramento.

"At Sacramento Republic FC, we believe that empowering young people is the cornerstone of building stronger communities," said Republic FC Vice President of Community Investment Scott Moak. Partnering with Azizza Davis Goines and the Capital Black Chamber of Commerce during Black History Month allows us to celebrate resilience, excellence, and opportunity. Choosing just one deserving recipient is never easy, but it's a privilege to help invest in a future filled with possibility and promise."

"Even in 2025, students of color still face several challenges when it comes to pursuing a higher education, and financial aid is just one of the ways that communities can support those who are committed to reaching their highest potential," said Capital Black Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Azizza Davis Goines. "We are proud to continue to work with Republic FC to invest in our future leaders and look forward to their future impact in our region."

Applicants must be currently enrolled at an eligible high school or in a minimum of six units at a California Community College, and intend to enroll in a four-year college or university, or a California Community College (minimum 12 units). Additionally, they must live in the six-county Sacramento region. Applications must be submitted by Friday, February 28 at 11:59 p.m. A special committee of black leaders including Sacramento City Councilmember Rick Jennings and Republic FC defender Ryan Spaulding will help select the winner.

The Black History Month Scholarship kicks off Republic FC's annual Indomitable Scholars series, which has awarded over $16,000 to standout students since 2019. Throughout the year, the club will partner with various community partners, including the Sacramento Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and The Sacramento LGBT Community Center, to extend the program to support students who often face significant challenges in pursuing a higher education.

Since 1984, the Capital Black Chamber of Commerce has worked to bring African American business owners and professionals together to create a solid economic structure within Sacramento's business community. Through the Young Leadership Collaboration program, the chamber invests in the region's next generation of leaders, helping people ages 16-23 to develop the necessary skills to succeed through personal finance training, exploration into the world of entrepreneurship, business mentorships, and scholarships - including the annual scholarship presented with Republic FC.

The recipient will be recognized during halftime of Republic FC's season opener on March 8 and receive a VIP ticket package to celebrate with friends and family. Fans can secure their tickets to the match and all of this year's action at Heart Health Park by becoming an Indomitable Member today. For more information about season ticket packages, visit SacRepublicFC.com/Memberships.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from February 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.