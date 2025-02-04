Hartford Athletic Unveil 2025 Promotional Schedule

February 4, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







(HARTFORD, Conn) - Hartford Athletic announced its 2025 Promotional Schedule in conjunction with single game tickets going on sale today, February 4th. Entering the Club's seventh season, this year's lineup is the most exciting and diverse yet, packed with new theme nights, giveaways, and value-driven promotions - all designed to deliver an unforgettable, family-friendly atmosphere alongside world-class soccer at Trinity Health Stadium.

Fan-favorite promotions from past seasons are making a return, including six nights of $2 beer and $1 hot dogs. The second-ever Green Out will take place on June 14th, two weeks before the celebration of Dillon's Birthday on June 28th. Other popular events like Athletic-con, Grateful Dead Night, and Touch A Truck will also be part of this year's can't-miss lineup.

Hartford Athletic will continue to support many meaningful causes and community programs throughout the season. Veterans and Military Appreciation Night, Community Health Night, First Responders Night, Pride Night, and Match for a Cause will all return in 2025.

New for 2025, fans can look forward to:

April 19 - Wing-Fest & $1k Cash Giveaway

The return of the $1k Cash Giveaway (rules and regulations for the giveaway found HERE) is joined by the arrival of Hartford Athletic's first Wing-Fest, an opportunity to splurge in sauce and settle the age-old debate - drums or flats? Restaurants from across CT will be in the building pre-match slinging their best version of this gameday staple. Whether you're a mild fan or a spice warrior, one thing's for sure-this night is all about wings, wins, and wild flavor! Participating restaurants and special ticket (required) offers will be shared in the coming months.

April 26 - Hawaiian & College Night

No lei? No problem! Break out your Hawaiian shirt and get ready to ride the island vibes into warmer days. The first 2,000 fans through the gates will score a Hartford Athletic lei - the perfect accessory as we hula our way to victory. Don't forget: it's college night too! Rally your crew, rep your school, and enjoy a night of soccer, fun, and island vibes at Trinity Health Stadium.

July 30 - Small Business Night

Celebrate the heartbeat of our community at Small Business Night, where we champion the dreamers, creators, and local legends who make our city thrive. Explore unique vendors, discover hidden gems, and show some love to the businesses that keep Hartford moving.

August 16 - Daym Drops & Swords and Sorcery

Daym Drops is ready to raise the roof with some exciting new food creations, and what better way to welcome him back than with the entrance of Swords and Sorcery night! Study your spells and perfect your potions as we create the most magical night ever seen at Trinity Health Stadium. There will be an epic battle to defend the fortress, both on and off the pitch - be prepared!

All-In Ticket Pricing

Hartford Athletic fans can buy tickets for all games at the best price with no added fees at checkout. The Club has worked with official ticket provider SeatGeek to implement "All-In" ticket pricing, ensuring that what is shown on the seat selection page is the final price at checkout. What you see is what you pay. Remember to buy your tickets in advance because pricing goes up on game day! Fans can purchase tickets online at hartfordathletic.com/tickets or by calling (860) 298-9233 to speak with a dedicated ticketing representative. All tickets will be delivered digitally.

Full Promotional Schedule

Saturday, March 29th pres. by Trinity Health of New England - 2PM vs El Paso Home Opener T-Shirt Giveaway

Saturday, April 12th - 2PM vs Indy Autograph Day $2 Beer/$1 Hot Dog

Saturday, April 19th - 4PM vs Birmingham $1k Cash Giveaway Wing-Fest

*Saturday, April 26th - 4PM vs Portland Hawaiian Day College Day

Saturday, May 10th pres. by CT DOT - 7PM vs Detroit Athletic-Con Safe Driving Night

Saturday, May 17th pres. by Travelers - 7PM vs Louisville Veterans & Military Appreciation Night $2 Beer/$1 Hot Dog

Saturday, June 7th pres. by Trinity Health of New England - 7PM vs North Carolina Community Health Night First Responders Night

Saturday, June 14th - 7PM vs Charleston Green Out T-Shirt Giveaway

Friday, June 20th pres. by M&T Bank - 7:30PM vs Loudoun Pride Night $2 Beer/$1 Hot Dog

*Saturday, June 28th pres. by The Hartford - 7PM vs Detroit Dillon's Birthday JR Fire Marshall Night

Wednesday, July 16th - 7:30PM vs Tampa Bay Grateful Dead Night $2 Beer/$1 Hot Dog

Wednesday, July 30th pres. by DeWalt - 7:30PM vs New Mexico Grow the Trades Night Small Business Night

Wednesday, August 6th pres. by Work Zone Safety - 7:30PM vs Miami Touch A Truck $2 Beer/$1 Hot Dog

Saturday, August 16th - 7PM vs Tulsa Daym Drops Night Swords & Sorcery Night

Saturday, August 23rd pres. by Brignole Vineyards - 7PM vs Rhode Island Fan Appreciation Night Back-to-School Giveaway

Saturday, September 20th - 7PM vs Pittsburgh Noche Latina $2 Beer/$1 Hot Dog

Saturday, October 11th - 7PM vs Sacramento Match For A Cause *USL Jägermeister Cup

