Los Angeles Sparks vs. Seattle Storm: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 1, 2025

Published on September 2, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles Sparks YouTube Video







The Sparks hold on late to defeat the Storm, 91-85!

Dearica Hamby: 27 PTS | 11 REB | 2 AST | 3 STL Rickea Jackson: 23 PTS | 2 REB

