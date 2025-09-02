Los Angeles Sparks vs. Seattle Storm: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 1, 2025
Published on September 2, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Los Angeles Sparks YouTube Video
The Sparks hold on late to defeat the Storm, 91-85!
Dearica Hamby: 27 PTS | 11 REB | 2 AST | 3 STL Rickea Jackson: 23 PTS | 2 REB
