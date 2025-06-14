Los Angeles Sparks vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 14, 2025
June 14, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Los Angeles Sparks YouTube Video
The @minnesotalynx respond with a 101-78 victory over the Sparks
Back in the win column at 10-1. Napheesa Collier dropped 32 PTS, 8 REB, and 6 AST in the WIN!
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Los Angeles Sparks Statistics
