Los Angeles Sparks vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 24, 2025
July 24, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Los Angeles Sparks YouTube Video
The Los Angeles Sparks defeat the Connecticut Sun 101-86, recording their first 100-PT game of the season
Kelsey Plum went off for 30 PTS, 6 AST, 2 STL, & 4 3PM. Dearica Hamby added in 20 PTS & 11 REB in the win!
#WelcometotheW
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Los Angeles Sparks Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 24, 2025
- Aces Struggle from 3-Point Range, Fall to Fever 80-70 - Las Vegas Aces
- Mitchell, Howard Spearhead Effort over Aces - Indiana Fever
- Storm Announces 2025 Kicks for Equality Campaign - Seattle Storm
- Sparks Eclipse Sun with Season-High 101 Points, Win Fourth Straight - Los Angeles Sparks
- Indiana Fever Vanquish Visiting Las Vegas Aces - Indiana Fever
- Connecticut Falls to Los Angeles, 101-86 - Connecticut Sun
- Thornton Leg Injury being Evaluated - Golden State Valkyries
- A'ja Wilson Announced as WNBA First-Ever Global Ambassador for the Jr. WNBA - WNBA
- Storm Launch 2025 Kicks for Equality Campaign - Seattle Storm
- Update on Guard Caitlin Clark - Indiana Fever
- Final: Atlanta Dream 90, Phoenix Mercury 79 - Atlanta Dream
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Los Angeles Sparks Stories
- Sparks Eclipse Sun with Season-High 101 Points, Win Fourth Straight
- Sparks Win Third Straight, Defeat Mystics on Road
- Veteran WNBA Coach Latricia Trammell Joins Sparks Staff
- Los Angeles Sparks Wallop Washington, Win Second Straight
- Kelsey Plum Selected for 2025 WNBA STARRY© 3-Point Contest