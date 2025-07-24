Los Angeles Sparks vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 24, 2025

July 24, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Los Angeles Sparks defeat the Connecticut Sun 101-86, recording their first 100-PT game of the season

Kelsey Plum went off for 30 PTS, 6 AST, 2 STL, & 4 3PM. Dearica Hamby added in 20 PTS & 11 REB in the win!

