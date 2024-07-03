Los Angeles Sparks Announce Longstanding Partnership with Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

July 3, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles Sparks News Release







The Los Angeles Sparks announced today a continuous partnership with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) for its 2024 season to promote a campaign that seeks to bring awareness on the dangers of vaping and to encourage people to find better ways to manage stress instead of vaping. The collaboration between the two organizations is part of a multi-year partnership that focuses on encouraging community wellness initiatives and supporting healthier lives.

Public Health aims to provide education around the dangers of vaping including its negative effects on mental health and higher risks for breathing complications, lung cancer, heart disease, and stroke. In 2023, 10% of adults in Los Angeles County reported that they currently vape, with the highest percentage of use among 18-39-year-olds.

"I would like to thank the Los Angeles Sparks for their unwavering commitment for a healthier, tobacco-free, vape-free Los Angeles County," said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Ph.D., M.P.H., M.Ed., director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. "Vaping and nicotine affect both the physical and mental health of our youth and young adults. With help from the Sparks, we can better support people who vape to make a quit attempt and to quit successfully, using winning strategies that are available on our LAQuits.com website."

Sparks players and basketball staff will wear custom pre-game warmup shirts that highlight Public Health's initiatives and messaging as a part of the collaboration. A Public Service Announcement featuring Lexie Brown and Layshia Clarendon will be shared on the team's social media channels, during in-arena home games and broadcasted on Spectrum SportsNet throughout home games this season. The partnership will further Public Health's goals to help all residents not only live healthier lives but thrive in their local communities where they call home.

"We're thrilled to partner with Public Health in order to continue promoting healthy lifestyle choices, to help our fan base live their best life possible" said Sparks President Christine Monjer. "Health and wellness are of the utmost importance when it comes to athletics, and being able to have our players and coaching staff help educate people on such important aspects of their lives greatly aligns with our organizational goals."

For more information, visit www.laquits.com/Vaping

