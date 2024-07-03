Tune-In: Year 1

July 3, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) News Release







Year 1, a WNBA original series, offers a unique perspective on the WNBA's newest stars. The four-episode docuseries features a behind-the-scenes look at four first-year players: Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso of the Chicago Sky, Rickea Jackson of the Los Angeles Sparks and Nika Muhl of the Seattle Storm.

Debuting today, Year 1 takes fans beyond the basketball court, following rookies as they learn to balance their personal lives with the demands of being a professional athlete. The show also spotlights the rookies' wins and losses, both on and off the court.

The series will showcase numerous key events throughout the season, including: WNBA Draft presented by State Farm, WNBA Training Camp, first WNBA Games, WNBA All-Star Weekend & Olympic Break, second-half of season, end of season and WNBA playoffs.

Available on the WNBA app and YouTube.

