Game Preview: Dallas Wings vs. Phoenix Mercury - July 3

July 3, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings (4-15) will host the Phoenix Mercury (9-10) Wednesday night at College Park Center. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. CT with the game airing on Bally Sports Southwest Extra and streaming on WNBA League Pass. Ron Thulin and Naismith Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman will be on the call with ShaVonne Herndon on sideline.

The Wings fell at the Seattle Storm in a pair of games on Saturday and Monday to move to 4-15 on the season. Wednesday's tilt marks the halfway point of the regular season for both teams, with Phoenix falling to 9-10 on the year after Monday's setback to the Connecticut Sun. The 2024 regular-season series between the Wings and Mercury is split at 1-1, with each team scoring a road victory.

Wednesday's game against the Mercury and Friday's game against the Atlanta Dream (6:30 p.m. CT) will feature a Red, White & Hoops theme. The games will honor hometown heroes, including active and veteran members of the military, police, fire and EMT, along with hospital personnel and educators.

2024 Wings-Storm Schedule & Results

5/25 at PHX W, 107-92 (Box Score | Recap)

6/9 at DAL L, 90-97 2OT (Box Score | Recap)

7/3 at DAL 7 p.m. CT

7/10 at PHX 2:30 p.m. CT

Mercury lead the all-time series 46-32

Game Status Report Out: Satou Sabally, Dallas Wings (Shoulder) Out: Jaelyn Brown, Dallas Wings (Illness)

Out: Maddy Siegrist, Dallas Wings (Finger)

Notable Storylines

Another All-Star For Arike Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale was selected to the 2024 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game, the league announced on July 2. The selection of the All-Stars was conducted through a combination of voting by fans (50 percent of the vote), current WNBA players (25 percent) and a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters (25 percent). Ogunbowale has now earned an All-Star nod in four consecutive seasons, dating back to 2021. Through 18 games this season, Ogunbowale is the WNBA's No. 2 scorer at 23.7 points per game, while leading the league in steals (2.83) and minutes played (38.4). She holds the 2024 standard for most points in a game with her 40-point outing at Phoenix on May 25. Ogunbowale also ranks 10th in the WNBA in assists (4.9) and sixth in free-throw percentage (.907).

Series To Watch

The first two games of the Dallas-Phoenix series this season have been must-see TV. When they met in Arizona on May 25, Arike Ogunbowale dropped 40 points, one shy of her career best, as Dallas tallied a 107-92 win. The 40-point outing remains the top scoring performance in the WNBA this season. In the rematch on June 9 in Arlington, the two battled to a double-overtime decision, with the Mercury coming away with a 97-90 victory. It marked the Wings' first double-OT game since July 16, 2017, and remains their only bonus period(s) game of the season.

