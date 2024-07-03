Mitchell Makes 500th Career 3-Point Field Goal in Loss at Aces

July 3, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







LAS VEGAS - The Indiana Fever (8-13) came up short, 88-69, at the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena. Indiana tied a season-high in rebounds with 44 in front of a crowd of 20,366, which was the fifth largest attendance for a WNBA regular season game ever.

All of Indiana's 2024 WNBA All-Stars scored in double-figures on Tuesday led by Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell's 23 points as she tied a season-high five made 3-point field goals. Mitchell became the 19th player in WNBA history to reach 500 career made field goals and she also pulled down four rebounds. Fever center Aliyah Boston recorded her seventh double-double of the season Tuesday night with 18 points and 11 rebounds, as well as two assists, one steal and one blocked shot. Fever rookie guard Caitlin Clark also recorded a double-double, her fifth of the season, with 13 points, 11 assists, six rebounds and one steal.

Fever forward NaLyssa Smith recorded 14 rebounds, which propelled her to 12th place on the Fever All-Time rebounds list, passing Erica Wheeler. Smith also recorded five points, one assist and one block. Fever forward Damiris Dantas also got her first minutes of the season with Indiana early in the second quarter. Indiana outscored Las Vegas in paint points, 38-32 and outrebounded the Aces, 44-38.

Three Aces (11-6) players scored in double figures as well, starting with Aces forward Kelsey Plum's season-high 34 points on 11-of-20 field-goal shooting and 6-of-11 3-point field goal shooting. Plum also added six rebounds and five assists. Aces forward A'ja Wilson followed with 28 points, nine rebounds and five blocks. Wilson's five blocks tied Tamika Catchings for 14th on the WNBA All-Time blocks list with 385. Aces guard Jackie Young, who has scored 20 points in her last six of eight games, only scored 15 points, but dished out 10 assists and pulled down four rebounds.

UP NEXT

The Fever return home to take on the New York Liberty at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET. Saturday's game will be broadcast on CBS.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.