Lookouts Lose Lead in the 9th

May 12, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Chattanooga Lookouts dropped game three of the series to the Mississippi Braves, 3-2, on Thursday night from AT&T Field.

Carson Spiers pitched a gem starting on the mound and going seven innings, scattering five hits, and a walk while striking out five without allowing a run. Ricky Salinas picked up his first hold of the season, pitching the eighth allowing a run on a pair of hits in his inning of work. Sam McWilliams (0-5) was tagged with the loss allowing two runs on two hits and two walks in the ninth.

Chattanooga (15-15) got on the board first in the fifth as Michael Siani came around to score on a wild pitch and Isiah Gilliam came across the plate on an RBI groundout by Byrd Tenerowicz.

Mississippi (13-17) cut the lead in half in the eighth as Michael Harris II hit a sac fly to bring in Logan Brown.

The Braves tacked on two more in the ninth to take the lead with a sacrifice fly from Andrew Moritz and Jalen Miller hit a soft grounder up the third-base line to bring home C.J. Alexander and give the guests the, 3-2, edge.

The Lookouts had a chance in the ninth. Leonardo Rivas hit a liner to the right fielder but Justin Dean threw a bullet to Brown to cut down Siani and hold the lead.

Dean helped paced the Mississippi offense with a 2-for-4 day with a double. Cade Bunnell also finished 2-for-4 with a double.

Jake Higginbotham (1-2) got the win pitching an inning allowing a hit, walk, and struck out a batter. Justin Maese picked up his sixth save of the season pitching the ninth allowing a pair of runs while fanning one.

Tenerowicz had the lone RBI for the Lookouts but Siani led the offensive charge with a 3-for-5 contest and a run scored.

The two teams will be back in action on Friday at 7:15 p.m. from AT&T Field.

Southern League Stories from May 12, 2022

