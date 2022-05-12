Cold Day at the Bakery, Lose 5-0

ï»¿KODAK, TENN - It was an uneventful day for the Biscuits (15-13) as they were defeated by the Smokies (16-12) and the victim of a no-hitter to the trio of Peyton Remy, Danis Correa, and Eury Ramos Wednesday night at Smokies Stadium.

From the start it was all Smokies as Darius Hill and Bryce Ball hit two home runs off Zack Trageton in the bottom of the first inning to welcome him to Double-A ball. Smokies were in a good position up 3-0 going into the second inning.

In the bottom of the third, the Smokies extended their lead to 5-0 after an RBI-triple from Ball. Chase Strumpf added one more insurance run off a RBI-double to left field.

This was the second time the Biscuits were no-hit, the first being on April 28, 20218 against the Mobile BayBears in a loss 1-0.

The Biscuits will try to avenge their loss and end their losing streak tomorrow when Michael Mercado (1-2) duels Javier Assad (1-1) at 6:00 pm

The Biscuits will return to Montgomery for their next homestead series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos for 80's weekend. The series includes a Golden Biscuits Tuesday on Tuesday, May 17 at 6:35 pm, Military Wednesday pres. by WOW! on Wednesday, May 18 at 6:35 pm, 80s T-Shirt Giveaway & Thirsty Thursday on Thursday, May 19 at 6:35 pm, 80s Music Night on Friday, May 20th at 6:35 pm, 80s Pop Culture Night & MAX Fireworks on Saturday, May 21 at 6:05 pm, and Kids 80s Headband Giveaway pres. by Kona Ice on Sunday, May 22 at 3:33 pm.The Biscuits will try to balance the series when they face Smokies RHP Peyton Remy (2-0, 7.50) tomorrow for game two at 6:00 pm.

