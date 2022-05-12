Biloxi Falls to Birmingham Despite 11 Hits

BILOXI, MS - In another contest that featured double-digit hits for both sides, the Biloxi Shuckers (13-17) lost 5-3 to the Birmingham Barons (13-17) on Thursday night at MGM Park.

Birmingham took the lead in the second when a bases-loaded walk forced in a run. RHP Justin Bullock limited the damage by inducing a double play to end the inning. Felix Valerio led off the Shuckers' half of the frame with a solo home run to left, his fourth of the year, drawing the game level at 1-1.

In the bottom of the third, Garrett Mitchell lashed a single to center field and Joey Wiemer followed with a single, putting two men on for Jakson Reetz. The Shuckers' catcher laced a ball down the left-field line, driving in both runners to give Biloxi their first lead of the night at 3-1.

RHP Carlos Luna (L, 0-3) entered for Biloxi in the third and tossed two scoreless innings before running into trouble in the fifth when the first five batters all recorded hits as part of a four-run frame for the Barons, vaulting them ahead 5-3.

On the other side, LHP Steven Moyers (W, 3-2) held the Shuckers to just two hits over his final three frames, retiring eight of the last nine hitters he faced. Biloxi's best chance to tie the game came in the seventh when Noah Campbell started the frame with a single. After back-to-back strikeouts by RHP Taylor Broadway (H,4), Reetz lined a ball to left field that Jagger Russconi made a diving catch on, taking away a potential run and ending the inning. LHP Sammy Peralta (S, 2) came on for the ninth inning for Birmingham and retired the Shuckers to secure the save.

Biloxi continues their six-game series against the Barons on Friday night. LHP Andy Otero (1-0, 2.86) takes the hill for Biloxi opposite Barons' RHP Jason Bilous (2-3, 4.56) for a 6:35 pm first pitch. The game can be seen on MiLB.TV and heard locally on WGCM AM 1240/FM 100.9 or online here. Individual tickets, Shuck Nation Memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available for the 2022 season by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com.

