Smokies Sweep Double-Header and Clinch Series Win over the Biscuits

May 12, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Tennessee Smokies News Release







Kodak, Tenn. - The Tennessee Smokies (18-12) grabbed two seven-inning victories Thursday night over the Montgomery Biscuits (15-15) to officially take the series and run their win streak to a season-high five games.

In game one, Montgomery led 3-1, entering the bottom half of the sixth inning. The Smokies then had bases loaded with two outs with Bryce Windham up to bat. Windham fell behind 0-2 in the count but watched the next two balls, evening the count to 2-2. Windham singled on a line drive to left field, scoring three runs, including the game-winning run scored by Yonathan Perlaza.

Tennessee defense held Montgomery hitters to a combined 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position on their way to the 4-3 win in game one. Kyle Johnson (W, 2-0) got the win out of the pen, while Tennessee's Graham Lawson (S,1) recorded his first save of the season. The Smokies improve to 8-1 on the season, when holding their opponents to three runs or fewer.

The Smokies became the away team for the fourth game of the series as they trailed Montgomery 2-1, entering the top half of the third inning. With one out and the game tied at 2-2, Bryce Ball came up to bat with runners on first and second. Ball sent the first pitch he saw to deep right field for a three-run home run to begin a massive six RBI nightcap. The Smokies would never surrender their lead and won game four of the series and second double-header matchup by a final score of 10-5.

Andy Weber remained red-hot at the plate for the Smokies. Weber has now recorded multiple hits in seven of his last eight games played and is 17-for-32 (.531 BA) in that span. For the first time this season, the Smokies have scored 4+ runs in five consecutive games and are riding a five-game win streak. Since May 10th, the Cubs' High-A, Double-A and Triple-A affiliates hold a combined record of 9-1. After tonight's Rocket City loss, the Smokies are now tied for first in the Southern League standings.

The Smokies and the Biscuits will play the fifth game of their series on Friday night at Smokies Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET when the Smokies send Anderson Espinoza (0-3, 7.13 ERA) to the mound. Starting on the hill for the Biscuits will be Caleb Sampen (1-1, 4.76 ERA).

Tennessee will also celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day on Saturday before finishing the weekend with Family Funday on Sunday. For tickets, fans can call the box office at (865) 286-2300 or visit smokiesbaseball.com.

