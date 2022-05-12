Chase Silseth Promoted to Los Angeles Angels

The Rocket City Trash Pandas are proud to announce that right-handed pitcher Chase Silseth has been promoted to the Los Angeles Angels and is expected to make his MLB debut on Friday night against the Oakland A's at RingCentral Coliseum.

Silseth, 21, makes the jump from Double-A to MLB and will become the 12th former Trash Pandas player (11th pitcher) to play for the Angels when he makes his Major League debut. With the Trash Pandas, Silseth was dominant this season, going 2-0 with a 1.73 ERA over five stars with 37 strikeouts in 26 innings.

Silseth has allowed two or fewer runs in all five of his starts for Rocket City, including three consecutive quality starts. In his last start, the Angels' 11th round selection in the 2021 draft recorded a career-high 10 strikeouts over six innings against Chattanooga on May 5 as Rocket City went on to win 3-2. Silseth currently ranks among the Southern League leaders in strikeouts (3rd), WHIP (3rd, 0.85), opponents batting average (.169), ERA (4th), and wins (T-7th). The University of Arizona alum will become the first member of the Angels 2021 draft class to reach the big leagues.

