Lookouts Hit But Can't Score
June 10, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release
For the second night and game in a row, the Lookouts out hit the Smokies and lost. This time 4-1 as the Looks had eleven hits but no scoring with six runners left on in scoring position. Alfredo Rodriguez, Jose Siri and Tyler Trammell had seven hits among them. Trammel would drive in the lone run with a double and the only extra base hit of the night for Chattanooga. The Lookouts bullpen retired the last ten batters faced. Hitting and pitching plentiful....scoring not so much. Final game starters on Tuesday include the Lookouts RHP-Johendi Jiminian(2-2,3.40) facing RHP-Cory Abbott (4-2,3.39) Follow the game on 98.1 The Lake and at MiLB.com beginning at 6:45 EDT.
