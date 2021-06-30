Longball Sinks Ports in Series Opening Loss to Giants

STOCKTON, Ca. - The Giants hit three home runs, including two off the bat of Marco Luciano, and the Ports fell to San Jose 9-2 in the opener of a six-game series on Tuesday night at Banner Island Ballpark.

Luciano began his onslaught Tuesday by opening the scoring in the second inning with a leadoff home run to left-center field off Ports' starter Osvaldo Berrios to give San Jose a 1-0 lead.

After the Ports (20-29) tied the score at one in the bottom of the second when T.J. Schofield-Sam singled through the left side to drive home Danny Bautista, the Giants jumped right back on top in the top of the third. Fabian Peña led off the inning with a single to left, and after Berrios struck out Garrett Frechette, San Jose leadoff man Carter Williams hit a two-run shot to right field to put the Giants on top 3-1.

The Giants (34-15) broke it open with four runs in the top of the fifth. Leading 5-2 going into the inning, San Jose got a run home after two walks, a single and a wild pitch to make it 6-2. Luciano then sent a 3-2 pitch into the first row of the Jackson Rancheria Back Porch to make it 9-2.

Berrios (2-4) took the loss for the Ports, allowing nine runs over four innings. Giants reliever Ivan Armstrong got the win for San Jose, shutting out the Ports over 2 1/3 innings in relief of starter Wil Jensen.

The Ports' bullpen was a bright spot, as relievers Ed Baram and Oscar Tovar combined to shut the Giants out over the final five innings. The duo combined to give up just three hits while striking out seven.

Tyler Soderstrom picked up his team-leading ninth home run (a solo shot) as part of a two-hit night, and T.J. Schofield-Sam also had two hits and drove in a run.

The Ports and Giants continue their three game series on Wednesday at Banner Island Ballpark, with first pitch at 7:05 pm.

