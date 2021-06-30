Luciano Homers Twice, Giants Cruise Past Ports

Marco Luciano homered twice and Carter Williams also went deep in a 9-2 Giants victory over the Stockton Ports on Tuesday night at Banner Island Ballpark. In the opener of a six-game series, San Jose pounded out 12 hits while Giants pitchers collected 15 strikeouts en route to the win. The Giants (34-15) avoided losing back-to-back games for the first time in June and won for the 17th time in their last 21 contests overall.

San Jose never trailed on Tuesday scoring all nine of their runs from the second through the fifth innings. Luciano's first home run of the night - a solo shot to left center - gave the Giants a 1-0 lead in the top of the second. After Stockton tied the game with a run off San Jose starter Wil Jensen in the bottom of the frame, the Giants went ahead for good with a two-run top of the third. Fabian Pena led off the inning with a single before Williams stepped to the plate with one out and launched a two-run homer to right center. The home run was the first of Williams' professional career and it put San Jose ahead by a 3-1 margin.

The Ports cut the Giants lead in half when Tyler Soderstrom belted a solo home run in the bottom of the third, but San Jose came right back with two more tallies in the top of the fourth. Luis Matos was hit by a pitch to start the inning before Jairo Pomares doubled to left to put runner on second and third. Matos would eventually score on an Alex Canario groundout while Pomares came across when Garrett Frechette delivered a clutch two-out RBI single.

The Giants kept the pressure on with a four-run top of the fifth to stretch their lead to 9-2. After Williams drew a leadoff walk, Casey Schmitt singled and Brett Auerbach walked to load the bases. A wild pitch then plated Williams with the first run of the inning. Moments later, Luciano connected for an opposite field three-run homer to right center to make it 9-2.

Jensen pitched 4 2/3 innings in his start for San Jose yielding two runs (both earned) and six hits. He walked one and struck out seven during his 90-pitch outing. The bullpen duo of Ivan Armstrong (2 1/3 IP, 2 H, 1 BB, 4 SO) and Austin Reich (2 IP, 3 H, 0 BB, 4 SO) then combined to throw 4 1/3 scoreless innings to finish the game.

Luciano (3-for-5, 2 HR, 4 RBI) now leads Low-A West with 12 home runs. Pena (2-for-4) and Frechette (2-for-4, RBI) also finished with multi-hit games on Tuesday. The Giants out-hit the Ports 12-11.

The series continues on Wednesday night with first pitch at Banner Island Ballpark set for 7:05 PM. Kyle Harrison is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

