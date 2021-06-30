Early Clout by Rancho Cucamonga Downs Fresno 5-1: Grizzlies

June 30, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (30-19) lost to the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (25-23) 5-1 Tuesday evening from Chukchansi Park. Fresno dropped their fourth straight contest at home and fell to 6-3 in the first game of a series.

Rancho Cucamonga jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning when Alex De Jesus belted a two-out, three-run tater to deep left field. It was his seventh missile of the season. The advantage lengthened to 4-0 in the second on a passed ball and then to 5-0 in the seventh from a sacrifice fly.

The Grizzlies got on the board in the bottom half of the seventh, making it 5-1. Drew Romo laced a triple down the right field line and then scored on a Daniel Montano RBI single. Montano extended his current team-high hit streak to 11 games. Overall, eight of the nine Fresno starters notched a hit while every batter reached base once.

Three Quakes' pitchers combined for the one-run, eight-hit affair. Jimmy Lewis lasted two-plus frames before handing the ball to Hyun-il Choi (4-3, win). The righty hurled five and one-third innings, punching out six. Carlos De Los Santos wrapped up the ninth with a scoreless frame.

On the other side, the Grizzlies staff struck out 12 batters. Sam Weatherly (2-4) fanned five over a career-high five and two-thirds innings. He was dealt the decision. Anderson Bido enjoyed one punchout after one and one-third frames of work. Tanner Propst and Blake Goldsberry both struck out the side in their one inning of relief.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- C Drew Romo (1-4, 3B, R)

- LHP Tanner Propst & RHP Blake Goldsberry (2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K)

- LHP Sam Weatherly (5.2 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 5 K)

Top Performers: Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (Los Angeles Dodgers)

- DH Alex De Jesus (1-4, HR, 3 RBI, R)

- RHP Hyun-il Choi (5.1 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 K)

- RF Ismael Alcantara (2-4)

On Deck:

Wednesday, June 30 vs. Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, Rancho Cucamonga RHP Kendall Williams (1-0, 4.50) vs. Fresno RHP Andrew DiPiazza (1-0, 2.25), 6:50 pm PT

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

The Grizzlies will have three straight nights (Friday-Sunday) of fireworks following the conclusion of the games. To purchase tickets, visit FresnoGrizzlies.com, or call 559-320-8497 to speak to a member of our team or visit our box office during business hours.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from June 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.