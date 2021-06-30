Four Homers and a Gem Deliver Win

Visalia, CA - Noelvi Marte and Cesar Izturis Jr each homered twice as Josias De Los Santos threw a gem on the mound in the Modesto Nuts 17-5 win over the Visalia Rawhide on Tuesday night at Recreation Park.

Noelvi Marte started the scoring early when he launched a solo home run in the first inning. Cesar Izturis Jr. followed up with a two-run homer in the third inning, his first of the season.

That was plenty for Josias De Los Santos (W, 3-4) who worked a career-high six innings. He struck out seven and did not allow a hit until a two-out single in the fourth inning.

Izturis added his second home run of the game in the fourth with another two-run blast. Izturis added a ninth-inning RBI single to cap his five RBI day. Marte went deep again in the seventh.

The Nuts (27-22) got to Rawhide (13-36) starter Junior Mieses (L, 1-2) who lasted just four innings and was touched for eight runs on eight hits.

Albert Rodriguez added two doubles and three hits. Dariel Gomez reached four times and scored three runs. Ty Duvall drove in three runs and had three hits. Trent Tingelstad added two doubles and two RBI.

Game two of the six-game series with the Rawhide is at 6:00pm Wednesday night.

