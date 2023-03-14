Long-Time Blue Crabs Reliever Receives High Honor

(Waldorf, MD) On Tuesday, the Atlantic League announced a new member to their Silver Anniversary Team in honor of their 25th Anniversary season. One of the greatest closers not only in Blue Crabs history, but Atlantic League, Jim Ed Warden, receives one more accolade for his time in Southern Maryland.

The sidearm-throwing righty spent six seasons in Southern Maryland, leading the Blue Crabs to their first post-season appearance in just their second season. Over the course of his time in Southern Maryland, Warden amassed 252 strikeouts, a 2.77 ERA and 134 saves (2nd in ALPB history) in 284 Atlantic League appearances. On top of being a leader in numerous statistical categories, Jim Ed was named a First-Team Postseason All-Star in 2010, 11, and 13, and made appearances in the 2013 and 2014 ALPB All-Star game.

When asked about his time in Southern Maryland, Warden responded, "The end of my time was very different than in the beginning, but all six years I spent in Southern Maryland, the friendships, the teammates, and the baseball, was amazing and I wouldn't change any part of it."

