Dirty Birds Add Six Players to the 2023 Roster

CHARLESTON, WV - The Charleston Dirty Birds announce six additions to the 2023 roster including C Alfredo Gonzalez returning to Charleston for a second season. Gonzalez is entering his 14th season of professional baseball and slashed .281/.353/.509 in 2021 with a career-high of 17 home runs.

"Alfredo showed tremendous power at the plate, speed on the bases, and versatile defense behind the plate and the corner infield," said Dirty Birds' Manager Billy Horn. "Having Alfredo return to Charleston is a big piece to our offense and behind the plate."

Also returning to Charleston for a second season is RHP Ricardo Gomez. Gomez set the record in 2021 for most appearances in the Atlantic League with a 2-0 record and a 2.25 ERA.

Joining the Dirty Birds' 2023 roster are INF Montrell Marshall, RHP Luis Martinez, RHP Joan Martinez, and INF Luis Atiles.

"Adding power arms to the back end of the bullpen gives us some depth that we are really excited to see," said Horn. "Marshall brings us depth at the corner infield, and Atiles brings us youth and speed that can be utilized all over the diamond. These are great additions and we are excited to see the true power to all fields in 2023."

The Dirty Birds home opener is May 9 at GoMart Ballpark. Single-game tickets for the 2023 season are now on sale. For more information or to shop the Dirty Birds team store visit www.dirtybirdsbaseball.com

The Charleston Dirty Birds are a member of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. Celebrating its 25th Anniversary season in 2023, the Atlantic League is Major League Baseball's first Professional Partner League, a player gateway to the major leagues, and a leader in baseball innovation. ALPB has sent over 1,200 players to MLB organizations while drawing more than 45 million fans to its family-friendly ballparks throughout its 25-year history. Please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com.

