Jim Ed Warden Named to ALPB Silver Anniversary Team

(New York) - Jim Ed Warden, a righthanded reliever who twice led the ALPB in saves and finished his career with the second-most saves in league history, was named to the Atlantic League Silver Anniversary team on Tuesday. He is the seventh of 25 outstanding players who will be named to the honorary squad.

Warden joined the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs in 2009 and spent six years with the club, compiling a career record of 20-21 over 284 appearances, all in relief. He led the Atlantic League in saves in 2010 with 30 and again in 2011 with 28. He was a first team Postseason All-Star in 2010, 2011 and 2013 while being named to the ALPB All-Star game in 2013 and 2014. Over his six seasons, he saved 134 games, posted a 2.77 ERA and struck out 252 hitters in 298.2 innings of work.

Warden was the star of the Blue Crabs' bullpen that led the club to five straight playoff appearances from 2009 through 2013 and a berth in the 2009 League Championship Series. He finished among the top seven in the Atlantic League in saves in each of his six seasons.

Among the Atlantic League's all-time leaders, Warden is sixth in career appearances with 284, second with 134 career saves and sixth in career ERA for relievers. His 35 saves in 2013 is the sixth-most ever in a season.

"To be considered among the best, with all of the great names from the Atlantic League, is pretty awesome," said Warden. "The Atlantic League gave me the opportunity to continue to play at a high level."

The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) is celebrating its 25th Anniversary in 2023 and its ten member clubs have selected elite former players to comprise the official ALPB Silver Anniversary team. A total of 25 players have been selected to commemorate the league's first quarter century. The list of honorees is comprised of former Players of the Year, Pitchers of the Year, League Championship MVPs, All-Stars and record holders, the most talented players to ever grace an Atlantic League ballpark.

Jim Ed and his wife Samantha reside in Murfreesboro, Tenn. and are the parents of three daughters: Haley, Ivy and Jojo.

