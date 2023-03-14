Gastonia Honey Hunters Sign Ian Mckinney as Pitching Coach

GASTONIA, NC - The Gastonia Honey Hunters have announced the signing of Ian McKinney as their Pitching Coach for the 2023 season. McKinney will serve as the team's first player coach since the organization began in 2021.

An Orlando, Florida native, McKinney is no stranger to baseball. At only 29 years old, McKinney has nine seasons in the minors on his resume, pitching in the Cardinals system from 2013-18 and then joining the Mariners in 2019 following a brief stint in independent ball.

"I am very excited about this opportunity," said Ian McKinney. "I look forward to working with the fearless and resilient Honey Hunters team. I'm anxious to hit the mound as we continue to provide Gaston County with first-rate baseball with dedication and perseverance."

"The Honey Hunters are excited to provide Gaston County with family-friendly entertainment on Opening Day," said Veronica Jeon, COO, The Momentous Group. "We are anxious to bring Gastonia's baseball fans into our home, CaroMont Health Park, in the stands, tailgate and to enjoy the entire ballpark atmosphere."

We look forward to seeing fan and sports enthusiasts on Opening Day Friday, April 28, 2023, at 6:35 P.M.

For more information about the Gastonia Honey Hunters 2023 schedule, visit https://www.gohoneyhunters.com/2023-early-bird-schedule.

