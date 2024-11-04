Long Island Nets Waive Two Players

November 4, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Long Island Nets News Release







LONG ISLAND - The Long Island Nets, the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, have requested waivers on forward Nate Pierre-Louis and guard Tray Maddox Jr.

Pierre-Louis was acquired by Long Island via trade with the Mexico City Capitanes on Feb. 27, 2024, and appeared in 13 regular season games with Long Island last season, recording averages of 8.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 20.4 minutes per game. Maddox was originally acquired via trade with the Cleveland Charge on Aug. 29, 2024.

Long Island's training camp roster now stands at 13 players.

