Wisconsin Herd and Adashun Jones Real Estate Team up to Protect this House

November 4, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Wisconsin Herd News Release







OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, and Adashun Jones Real Estate will team up for the second season of "Protect this House" where Adashun Jones will donate $10 to Habitat for Humanity of Oshkosh for every block by the Herd at a home game. Last season, the Herd and Adashun Jones Real Estate raised $1,730 for Habitat for Humanity.

"We are proud to work with Adashun Jones for a second year of this important initiative to support Habitat for Humanity of Oshkosh," Team President Steve Brandes said. "We are excited to support an incredible organization in our community and their efforts to bring people together to build homes, community and hope."

"Adashun Jones Real Estate is thrilled to team up with the Wisconsin Herd to support Habitat for Humanity's impact in our community," said Scott Peck, Broker/Manager at Adashun Jones. "'Work here, Live here, Give here' is part of who we are at Adashun Jones, and this partnership is a wonderful way to put that commitment into action as we come together to help our community grow and thrive."

For more information on the initiative and to track how many blocks the Herd tallies this season, visit https://wisconsin.gleague.nba.com/wisconsin-herd-community-spotlight-2.

