Stockton Kings Announce Coaches Clinic and 2024 G League Fan Fest Presented by Wilson

November 4, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Today, the Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, announced their 2024 G League Fan Fest presented by Wilson and coaches clinic.

Ahead of the official tip off of the 2024-25 season, the Stockton Kings will host their annual NBA G League Fan Fest presented by Wilson and coaches clinic at Adventist Health Arena on Saturday, November 9. The day will begin with local coaches getting a chance to network and learn skills, drills, and systems from Stockton Kings coaching staff, including Head Coach Quinton Crawford. The clinic is free and open to the public. Coaches are strongly encouraged to register here ahead of the event, which will run from 10:30 am to 12 pm, with check-in starting at 10 am.

From 12 pm to 2 pm, fans can watch the Stockton Kings practice, secure autographs from their favorite players and check out new items in the team store. In addition, fans will have the opportunity to enjoy music from DJ Kenzo and appearances by Dunkson and host Tony Gladney, face painting, a content creation station, a 360-photo booth, player interaction booth and new activations at the Kids Zone on the concourse.

Fan Fest is designed for fans of all ages and free to the public, with tickets required for admission. Complimentary tickets can be claimed now at StocktonKings.com/FanFest.

