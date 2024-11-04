Memphis Hustle Acquire Sahvir Wheeler

November 4, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Memphis Hustle News Release







The Memphis Hustle today announced the team acquired guard Sahvir Wheeler from the Maine Celtics for the returning player rights to forward Wesley Saunders.

Wheeler (5-9, 180) appeared in 31 games (29 starts) for Washington last season and averaged 14.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.1 assists in 33.9 minutes. Before transferring to Washington, the 23-year-old played two seasons (2021-23) at Kentucky and two seasons (2019-21) at Georgia. The Texas native appeared in 139 games (115 starts) during his collegiate career and averaged 11.2 points and 6.1 assists in 31.2 minutes while twice earning Second-Team All-SEC honors (2021, 2022) before going unselected in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Saunders (6-6, 218) has appeared in 111 games (14 starts) across four seasons with the Memphis Hustle, Santa Cruz Warriors, San Diego Clippers, Windy City Bulls, Westchester Knicks and Austin Spurs and has averaged 4.1 points and 3.4 rebounds in 17.2 minutes.

