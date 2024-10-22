Long Island Nets Acquire Returning Player Rights to AJ Lawson

LONG ISLAND - The Long Island Nets, the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, have acquired the returning player rights to guard AJ Lawson from the College Park Skyhawks in exchange for the returning player rights to center George Conditt IV, Long Island's second round pick (via Windy City) in the 2024 NBA G League Draft and its first round pick (via Rio Grande Valley) in the 2025 NBA G League Draft.

Lawson (6'6", 185) appeared in 57 career NBA games across two seasons (2022-24) with Dallas and Minnesota, averaging 3.4 points and 1.2 rebounds in 7.4 minutes per game. Most recently, he appeared in seven NBA G League Showcase Cup games (all starts) for the Texas Legends during the 2023-24 season while on a two-way contract with Dallas, averaging 7.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 33.7 minutes per contest. The 24-year-old also appeared in 42 NBA G League regular season games (33 starts) with Texas (2022-23) and College Park (2021-22), recording career averages of 13.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 31.3 minutes per game. Additionally, the Toronto native played one season (2021-22) with the Guelph Nighthawks of the Canadian Elite Basketball League, posting averages of 16.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 30.3 minutes per contest across 10 games (all starts). Prior to beginning his professional career, Lawson played three collegiate seasons (2018-21) at South Carolina, appearing in 81 games (80 starts) and recording averages of 14.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 30.2 minutes per game.

Conditt IV's player rights were originally acquired by Long Island via trade with the Rip City Remix on Oct. 2, 2024.

