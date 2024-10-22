2024-25 Player Profile: Jaylin Williams

Jaylin Williams (born July 26, 2000) is a 6-foot-8 power forward Nahunta, Georgia native. Williams attended Brantley County High School where he averaged 25 points and 14 rebounds per game. He was selected for first team all-state both junior and senior year and was ranked the number 4 player in the state of Georgia by 247Sports.

Williams played collegiately at Auburn University for five years. While there, he played in 141 games and averaged 9.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. In his last season, he averaged 12.4 ppg, 4.4 rpg and shot a career high of 39.5% from beyond the arc and 57.4% career high from the field. By Williams' fifth year, he became the winningest player in program history (114 victories), held the school record for most games played and ranked 21st all-time in career scoring (1,305 pts). Williams earned All-SEC Second Team honors.

Williams played in three games for the Nuggets the 2024 Summer League where he averaged 2.7 points, 1.3 rebounds and 7.8 minutes. Following Summer League, Williams signed an Exhibit-10 contract with the Denver Nuggets.

