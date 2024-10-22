Windy City Bulls Announce 2024-25 Coaching & Basketball Operations Staff

Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, announced today the organization's coaching and basketball operations staff for the 2024-25 season. The group is led by first year General Manager Josh Malone, and newly appointed Head Coach Billy Donovan III.

Malone begins his tenure as General Manager after spending two seasons as Windy City's Assistant General Manager under Chigozie Umeadi. Malone will serve this season in a dual role, also operating as the Senior Manager of Basketball Operations for the Chicago Bulls. Prior to joining the Windy City Bulls, Malone worked as Video Coordinator/Player Development Coordinator with the Salt Lake City Stars (2019-2021) and Capital City Go-Go (2018-2019). Before entering the G League, Malone earned his master's degree at the University of Memphis and served as a Graduate Assistant for the Tigers men's basketball team (2016-2018). Malone played college basketball at California Lutheran University.

Donovan III enters his first season as Head Coach after serving as an Assistant Coach for Windy City during the 2023-24 campaign. Prior to Windy City, Donovan III served as a Video Coordinator for the Chicago Bulls for two years. The Lexington, Kentucky native played collegiately at Catholic University of America (2010-2012) and the University of Florida (2013-2015). Donovan III began his coaching career at Trinity Catholic High School (2015-16) before becoming the Head Coach of the Saint Francis Academy boys basketball team (2016-2017). Donovan III then pivoted to professional basketball, taking a role with the Austin Spurs as an Assistant Coach (2017-2018). Most recently, he served as the Head Coach of the Chicago Bulls NBA 2K25 Summer League 2024 team.

Joining Donovan III on the sidelines are four Assistant Coaches: Amadou Mbodji, Brandon Watkins, Marko Andjelkovic, and Mike Greenman. Mbodji, Watkins, and Andjelkovic are all returning from last season while Greenman returns for a second stint with Windy City after spending last season in the Chicago Bulls basketball operations department.

Mbodji played collegiately at Jacksonville State University (2006-2009) before playing professionally in the G League and internationally. He has previous experience as a Player Development Coordinator with the Chicago Bulls.

Before coming to the organization, Watkins spent three years as the Assistant Men's Basketball Coach at Bowling Green University (2020-2023). Watkins also served as the Assistant Men's Basketball Coach for Northern Illinois University (2017-2020). After finishing his college playing career at Penn State University (1999-2003), Watkins spent eight years overseas playing in six countries.

Andjelkovic is in his third season with Windy City. Before coming to the Bulls, he worked with numerous teams and players as a guest coach in the NBA, developing talent with the Denver Nuggets (2021), Utah Jazz (2019), and Los Angeles Clippers (2019). This past summer, he served as an Assistant Coach for China's Olympics Women's Basketball team.

Greenman joins the Windy City coaching staff after serving as a Video Coordinator with both the Chicago Bulls (2023-2024) and Windy City Bulls (2022-2023). The South Jersey native was a four-year starter at Williams College (2013-2018) and a 2-year captain. After graduating from Williams, he served as a Graduate Assistant with the Northwestern Men's Basketball program for two seasons. In the summer of 2022, he helped prepare Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, Christian Braun, and others for the NBA draft.

Micah Burno returns to Windy City for a second season, his first as Video Coordinator.

Brandon Martin joins the staff as Coaching Associate, and Lazeric Jones, a former WCB player (2022-2023), joins the organization as a Player Development Coach.

Head Athletic Trainer Lee Applequist enters his first season with Windy City as does Alexis Richardson, Assistant Athletic Trainer. Justin Irwin returns to the organization as the Strength & Conditioning Coach.

The Windy City Basketball Operations Staff will also include Nick Reick, who enters his third season with the organization as Director of Basketball Operations. Newcomers Nico Hobbs and Mike Fakuade will serve as Senior Coordinator of Basketball Operations and the team's Basketball Operations Assistant respectively.

The Windy City Bulls open the franchise's eighth NBA G League season on November 8 at Grand Rapids. The team returns to NOW Arena for opening night on Saturday, November 16, against the Motor City Cruise.

